Tourist numbers plummet in Spain in June

The health crisis caused by the COVID-19 led to a massive fall in the number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in June, according to the data published by the Spanish Statistical Office (INE) on Monday.

According to the INE, just 204,926 international tourists visited Spain in June, down by 97.7 percent from the same month in 2019.

Spain had been in a State of Alarm, which severely limited the freedom of movement in the country and led to its borders being closed to foreign visitors from March 14 until June 21.

Tourist spending also dipped significantly with those visitors spending just 133 million euros (156.5 million U.S. dollars), a drop of 98.6 percent compared with the same month a year ago.

Visitors from neighboring France were the most in the last 10 days of June, with 64,895 French tourists visiting Spain — 31.7 percent of the total. In addition, 16.5 percent of June’s visitors were from Germany, 6 percent from the Netherlands and 4.1 percent from the United Kingdom.