– A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Jam County in southern Iranian Bushehr province at 4:07 p.m. local time (11:37 GMT) on Monday, according to Iran’s Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, is monitored at 27.805 degrees north latitude and 52.481 degrees east longitude, the center said.

There has been no report of any losses so far, according to the county governor Mohammad Hosseini, as quoted by the Islamic Republic News Agency.