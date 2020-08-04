British Airways resumes service to more destinations this August

Throughout August, British Airways is resuming flying to more destinations, albeit with continued low frequencies while the impact of Covid-19 remains felt across the globe.

In Europe flights will resume to the holiday destinations of Bari, Bastia, Bodrum, Bordeaux, Catania, Figari, Frankfurt, Genoa, Kefalonia, Lyon, Luxembourg, Malta, Paphos and Pula, while further afield Antigua, Islamabad and Nairobi join the long-haul line-up.

Flights currently start from as little as £31 each way to Europe. Customers whose flights were affected over recent months and who claimed a voucher can use it towards the flights. Alternatively, Avios can also be used towards Reward flights, upgrades, hotels and car rental. When using Avios part payment, customers can pick from a range of savings by destination and cabin and they still collect Avios and Tier Points on their booking.

There is also the option to pay a deposit for a BA Holidays trip and change the dates and destinations for a flight, or receive a voucher if they prefer not to travel. British Airways’ insurance, which is provided by Allianz Assistance also covers for epidemics and pandemics. Customers should check ba.com for full details.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, said: “We’re gradually returning to more of our network and will be flying to some great holiday destinations over the summer with seats from as little as £31 each way.

“We know people want to be able to book with confidence, so we’ve introduced a range of flexible booking options to set their minds at rest, such as being able to change a booking free of charge or cancel and receive a voucher for travel at a later date.”

Safety is at the heart of British Airways’ business and the airline has introduced a range of measures, which it requires customers and crew abide by. These include:

checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate

observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports

wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights

asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19

cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers

asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them

The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day. The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.

Please click here for more details of British Airways’ book with confidence commitment.

BA Holidays is offering a range of great deals for customers, including:

Paphos, Cyprus – British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Helios Bay Hotel Apartments & Villas from £459 per person, travelling August 1 to August 31. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation. Book by August 9. For reservations visit ba.com/paphos

Milan – British Airways Holidays offers two nights at the 4* Marconi Hotel from £149 per person, travelling August 1 to August 31. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation with breakfast. Book by August 9. For reservations visit ba.com/milan

Catania, Sicily – British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Best Western Hotel Mediterraneo from £489 per person, travelling August 1 to August 31. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation. Book by August 9. For reservations visit ba.com/catania

Frankfurt – British Airways Holidays offers two nights at the 4* Bristol Hotel from £149 per person, travelling August 1 to August 31. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation with breakfast. Book by August 9. For reservations visit ba.com/frankfurt

Amazing lead-in flight only fares to Europe this summer include Nice from £31 each way, Venice from £35 each way, Palermo from £39 each way and Corfu from £48 each way.