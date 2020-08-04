Ecuador registers 87,041 cases, 5,767 deaths of COVID-19

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Public Health on Monday raised the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 87,041, with 5,767 deaths.

According to the daily report of the ministry, in the past 24 hours, tests detected 809 new cases of infection and 31 more patients died.

Additionally, the country registered another 3,512 deaths likely due to COVID-19, but not confirmed for the lack of evidence.

According to the ministry, the virus continues to spread in Pichincha province, where the country’s capital Quito is located. The rebound in cases in Quito began in June when the city relaxed the quarantine in order to reopen the economy.