Emirates’ iconic A380 aircraft to service Guangzhou from 8 August 2020

Emirates has announced that it will deploy its iconic A380 aircraft to Guangzhou from 8 August 2020. The airline has also restarted its A380 operations to Amsterdam and Cairo this week, and introduced a second daily A380 service to London Heathrow, serving market demand and offering customers more travel options.

Emirates has so far resumed A380 services to 5 cities and it will gradually expand the deployment of this popular aircraft in line with demand and operational approvals. The Emirates A380 experience remains highly sought after by travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins.

Customers can currently fly the Emirates A380 daily to Amsterdam, four times a week to Cairo, twice daily to London Heathrow, once daily to Paris, and once weekly to Guangzhou (from 8 August).

Over the past week, Emirates has also resumed flights from Dubai to Addis Ababa, Clark, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, Prague, São Paulo, Stockholm and Seychelles. With safety as a priority, the airline is gradually expanding its passenger services to 68 cities in August, returning to 50% of its pre-pandemic destination network.

Passengers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Dubai. Customers from Emirates’ network can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Free, global cover for COVID-19 related costs: Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020), and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety.