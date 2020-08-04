Huge explosion in Lebanon’s capital leaves dozens injured: local TV

The huge explosion that rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday left dozens injured, al-Jadeed TV channel reported.

Shaking buildings all over the Lebanese capital, the sudden explosion close to the seaside was caused by the chemicals stored at the Port of Beirut, according to the local TV channel.

It is still not clear whether it was an attack or a regular incident.

The Lebanese Red Cross and Civil Defense teams rushed to the area to transfer the injured to hospitals while dozens are believed to be still under the rubble.