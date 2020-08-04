Mexican Navy seizes 2.2 tons of cocaine off southern coast

Mexico’s Navy seized 2.2 tons of cocaine after chasing down a boat of drug traffickers off the coast of Acapulco, a tourist resort in southern Guerrero state, the Naval Ministry said on Monday.

The boat’s four-member crew threw 112 sacks of cocaine overboard before landing their vessel on a beach 59 kilometers from Acapulco, and escaping on foot, the ministry said.

Authorities retrieved the sacks, which together weighed 2.2 tons, and confiscated the boat and 500 liters of gasoline that was on board.

“It is through maritime, aerial and land surveillance operations that we have succeeded in thwarting criminal activity, and guaranteeing the security and rule of law along Mexican coasts,” the ministry said.

Cocaine is commonly shipped northward from South American production centers to the U.S. market.