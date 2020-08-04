Parents are “ultimate decision makers” on sending children to school: NY governor

Parents will be the “ultimate decision makers” on whether or not they send their children to school, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday at a press conference.

“This is between the school districts and the parents,” the governor said. “The ultimate decision makers are the parents, and I don’t hear enough of the parents’ concerns and the parents’ involvement and the dialogue with the parents.”

The governor said he would issue a decision on school reopening this week. Local districts were required to submit their reopening plans to the state until last Friday. Cuomo said some school districts’ plans are indecipherable. Some don’t have enough detail, and some raise questions to be answered.

While members of the State Education Department and other officials are reviewing them, Cuomo stressed the importance that districts create dialogue with parents and families. He is encouraging school districts to set up conversations with families as soon as possible to address questions or concerns associated with reopening.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been more than 416,000 COVID-19 cases, with over 32,000 deaths, in New York State.