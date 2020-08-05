Albania sees more fires in July

Albania reported 168 fires in July, more than half of the total 329 reported in the first seven months of the year, the National Agency for Civil Protection (NACP) said on Tuesday.

Director of the NACP Haki Cako said in a press conference that most of the fires currently raging in Albania were started deliberately and the State Police are investigating them.

Cako called on local authorities to cooperate with the State Police to find responsible individuals.

Up to date, the fires have destroyed a total of 598 hectares of forest, including 2,419 olive trees and 217 fruit trees.

Recent heatwave and high temperatures that the country is experiencing have also contributed to the frequent occurrence of the fires, according to the official.

Defense Minister Olta Xhacka said on Tuesday that extinguishing efforts have involved 200 personnel of Albanian Armed Forces.