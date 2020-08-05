British instructors begin training Ukrainian soldiers under Operation Orbital

Around 150 Ukrainian military personnel have begun a month-long training course led by British instructors as part of Operation Orbital, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The British instructors are teaching the Ukrainian military personnel how to provide medical assistance, establish logistics, conduct counter-sniper combat and infantry battles.

The training is taking place at the Novomoskovsk training ground, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region of central Ukraine.

The British-led Operation Orbital, a training program for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was launched in 2015 following the request of the Ukrainian authorities. More than 18,000 members of Ukraine’s armed forces have gone through the program since it began.