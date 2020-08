Georgia confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,197, the country’s center for disease control said.

Three of the 15 new cases are imported, NCDC said.

As of Wednesday, 974 of the 1,197 patients have recovered, while 17 others have died, the center said.

More than 125,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Georgia.

Georgia reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 26.