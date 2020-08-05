Israeli hospital offers group rehabilitation for recovered COVID-19 patients

Herzl Magen, 70, was on ventilation for 10 days at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Israel a few months ago.

After a month in hospital, he returned home. Although he felt victorious after defeating the disease, he has not yet gotten back to his pre-COVID-19 routine.

“I have pains all over my body, chronic fatigue. No matter how much I sleep, it feels like it’s not enough and I have severe mood swing,” he said.

As Magen and other patients were released from hospital after recovering from the COVID-19 virus, doctors at the Meir Medical Center in central Israel were curious about their well-being.

David Shitrit, head of the Pulmonary Department at Meir Medical Center, said as some reported fatigue and muscle weakness, “we then understood that we need to look beyond the immediate sickness.”

The recovered patients are called back to the hospital and their lungs are tested. Those who present a disorder in their pulmonary function are then directed to group physical therapy which is basically rehabilitation for their lungs.

However, the hospital staff quickly realized that the patients have other needs to be met, such as a social worker who helps them deal with the anxiety related to their illness. The consultations are held twice a week.

The hospital is currently offering the rehabilitation treatment to approximately 100 people. The average age of the patients is between 40 to 50.

Throughout the treatment, the patients are tested on treadmills and sitting up and down. The strength of the grip of their fists is also a parameter. An improvement has been seen within weeks of the treatment in most patients and no deterioration has been witnessed.

“Exercise helps almost all ailments,” said Roni Kolyakov, a physical therapist at Meir Medical Center who specialized in pulmonary rehabilitation. “If they stay at home and give in to the fatigue, they will enter a cycle that will be very difficult to get out of.”

The group dynamic helps the recovering patients readjust to their routines.

“They reported anxiety and it helps them to see they are not alone,” said Shitrit, adding that the mental facet of the disease coupled with varying symptoms that patients reported led the hospital to choose group treatment over individual pin-pointed care.

Kolyakov said, “The patients see others with similar feelings and it motivates them to continue, even though they get tired.”

“Being in a group is so important,” said Magen. “It helps my soul and my body.”

Itzhak Livian is a 55-year-old nurse from the Meir Medical Center who contracted the virus while treating patients on the COVID-19 ward of the hospital.

After spending a few days in intensive care, he was hospitalized for two weeks. But a month after he recuperated, his return to work was not so easy.

He now works for only four hours a day and gets group therapy together with patients.

Livian said he benefits greatly from talking to a social worker on a weekly basis with other members of the group.

“I used to be a very active person. I just want to go back to who I was,” he said.