Job vacancies in Germany down by almost half a mln in Q2

– The number of job vacancies in the German labor market fell by 496,000 or 35.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020, according to an analysis published by the German Institute for Employment Research (IAB) on Tuesday.

Due to the rise in unemployment in Germany and the decline in job vacancies, there was only one job vacancy for three unemployed people, according to IAB, the research institute of Germany’s Federal Employment Agency (BA).

“In the current crisis, many companies are trying to retain their skilled workers by using short-time work,” said IAB labor market researcher Alexander Kubis.

However, from the time short-time work was announced in Germany, a hiring freeze has been applied to the companies affected until the end of the short-time work compensation phase. “This will also lead to a sharp drop in the number of vacancies,” explained Kubis.

Last week, BA announced that 6.70 million workers in Germany were paid short-time work compensation in May, following 6.10 million in April. The use of short-time work was “far above” the levels during the financial crisis in 2009.

According to the IAB analysis, the 56-percent slump was most severe in the manufacturing sector, where job vacancies dropped to 66,000 in Q2 of 2020.

IAB analyzed the total number of jobs on offer four times a year, including jobs that were not reported to the employment agencies. In Q2 responses were received from around 8,500 employers from all sectors of the German economy.

Last week, BA noted that the number of unemployed people in Germany rose at the beginning of the summer break from June to July to the “usual extent” and the coronavirus-related rise had not continued for the time being.