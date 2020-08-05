Latvian gov’t mulls easing more COVID-19 restrictions as new school year nears

The Latvian government is preparing to lift some more COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in the catering sector, unless the planned resumption of in-person schooling triggers a new wave of infections, Health Minister Ilze Vinkele said on public radio Tuesday.

The phased relaxation of the restrictions is intended to help people adapt to and live in the situation where COVID-19 still remains part of their daily reality, the minister said.

Latvia’s 14-day COVID-19 incidence is currently 2.6 cases per 100,000 population, which makes it a fairly safe country in comparison with many other European states.

If this figure remains stable, the Health Ministry next week will propose lifting the restrictions that were imposed in July on restaurants, bars and cafes after several COVID-19 outbreaks were traced down to people attending certain catering establishments.

Restaurants and cafes, which are currently required to close by midnight, might be allowed to remain open until 2 a.m. and the number of people allowed to sit at one table indoors might be increased to eight from four, the minister said.

If the epidemiological situation does not deteriorate after kids return to school in September, the government might also revise limits on public gatherings, increasing the number of people allowed to assemble indoors to 5,000 from the current 500.

However, if new outbreaks occur, the government will “roll back the restrictions, and this is what reality will be until we have a vaccine,” the health minister said.