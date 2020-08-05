Netherlands registers strong rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed weekly COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands has more than doubled from the previous week, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Tuesday.

The new figures follow the trend in mid July, when the number of infections started to rise again after months of declining. From July 29 to Aug. 4, a total of 2,588 new patients with the novel coronavirus were reported, drastically up from the 1,329 cases confirmed in the previous week, or from the 987 cases over the week from July 15 to July 21.

In addition, 44 new COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital over the last seven days, 21 more than the week before. Six patients died, three fewer than the previous week.

The province of South Holland in particular witnessed a spike in confirmed cases, followed by North Holland and North Brabant. Since June 1, 2020, anyone in the Netherlands with symptoms could get tested for COVID-19.

A press conference on the current COVID-19 situation has been scheduled for Thursday.