Russia’s COVID-19 cases total 866,627

Russia registered 5,204 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 866,627, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 139 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 14,490.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 687 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 244,784, the response center said.

According to the statement, 669,026 people have recovered so far, including 7,555 over the past day.

As of Tuesday, 246,685 people were still under medical observation, while over 29.4 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Wednesday in a separate statement.