COVID-19 deaths in Brazil tops 95,000 with 2.8 mln infections

– Brazil on Tuesday marked another grim milestone of the COVID-19 pandemic, registering more than 95,000 deaths from the disease after 1,154 patients died the previous day.

The total death toll reached 95,819, while the number of people infected rose to 2,801,921 after tests detected 51,603 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country’s Ministry of Health said that 1,970,767 people had recovered.

The state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 575,589 infections and 23,702 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 168,911 infections and 13,715 deaths.

The city of Sao Paulo reported the first case of infection in Latin America on Feb. 26, involving a Brazilian who had returned from vacationing in northern Italy.