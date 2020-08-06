Honduran airports to resume flights in mid-August

Honduras announced Tuesday that its airports will resume domestic and international flights from Aug. 10 and Aug. 17, respectively.

Four Honduran international airports are now preparing for the first phase of the gradual reopening, said Director of the Honduran Civil Aeronautics Agency (AHAC) Wilfredo Lobo.

The AHAC has unveiled reopening guidelines, which focused on ensuring passengers’ safety and health when the airports are resuming operations.

Honduras closed its airports on March 16 and moved into Phase One of its reopening plan last week. As of Tuesday, Honduras has reported more than 43,700 coronavirus cases.