Re-imposing curfew against pandemic not on Turkey’s agenda: minister

The Turkish government does not consider re-imposing curfews, the country’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Thursday, while the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has recorded a rapid increase in the last week.

“It is not on our agenda. That’s out of question,” Soylu told reporters.

Turkey reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total diagnosed cases to 237,265, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 14 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,798, Koca tweeted.

Turkish health professionals conducted 54,494 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 5,081,802, he said.

A total of 1,040 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 220,546 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca added.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 8.3 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 580, he stated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 1.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.