Israel allows citizens to fly to 3 European countries

Israel on Thursday decided to allow citizens to fly to three European countries of Bulgaria, Croatia and Greece, starting on Sunday, as the first step to open its skies since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was made by the Israeli Corona Cabinet, which said that the travellers to the three countries have to get a lab test two or three days before departure, said a joint statement by four Israeli ministries and the National Security Council.

But the travellers will not have to enter quarantine in these countries upon arrival and after return to Israel, it added.

Under the plan, Greece will accept 600 Israeli tourists, allowing them to stay in Thessaloniki, Athens, Corfu and Crete.

The passengers will also need to fill out health and personal details forms, both during departure and return.

The Israeli government is still working on a traveling outline for businesspeople, whose arrival in Israel or trips to abroad are essential for the Israeli economy.