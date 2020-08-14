Israeli company develops AI cane to give the blind freedom to navigate

An Israeli start-up company has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) cane to help blind or visually impaired people to navigate independently, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) said Thursday.

The cane, developed by the medical devices company RenewSenses, detects and tells the blind what and who is near them.

The new hand-held device is designed to vibrate when detecting obstacles and identifying objects with AI.

It consists of infrared sensors, which detect distances and vibrate when getting close to objects, and a camera that connects to a smartphone application.

This allows users to understand which objects are around them, where they are located, and even how these objects appear.

The device, developed with the support of the IIA, can be easily installed on the regular cane, providing audio information about what is in front of the users, and vibrating as they approach an obstacle.

RenewSenses, founded in 2018 and based in Jerusalem, has also developed a platform for learning science and technology topics for blind and visually impaired students.