“Sussex earthquake” in southeast England found to be false alarm

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake which allegedly hit the English Channel near the Sussex coast in southeast England on Thursday morning has been confirmed to be a false alarm.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported a tremor at 0800 GMT Thursday, saying that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 km and took place in the channel 35 km south of Camber and less than 50 km away from Eastbourne, the London-based Evening Standard newspaper reported.

However, the British Geological Survey disputed the report, and the EMSC later deleted the reference to a tremor in the English Channel, according to the newspaper.

A British Geological Survey (BGS) spokeswoman was quoted by the Evening Standard as saying that “This was an automated response from the EMSC which has since been taken down. The BGS data confirms that there was no earthquake. The EMSC push out their data before it has been reviewed.”

The earthquake reportedly struck about 6.4 km under the Earth’s surface.

Last year, Sussex was affected by an earthquake when a tremor measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Gatwick on May 4