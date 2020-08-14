Turkey detains IS suspect with suicide attack plans

Turkish police detained a suspected member of the Islamic State (IS) in northwestern Turkey with plans to carry out a suicide bombing.

During the operation at the address of the suspect in the Bursa province, police also seized three explosive devices, the TRT broadcaster said on its website on Thursday.

The suspect confessed that he was preparing to commit a suicide attack at the nearest police station, TRT added.

Counter-terrorism units have recently intensified their operations against the suspected IS members in the country. At least 46 suspects have been detained in operations conducted in Istanbul in July, according to press reports.

The IS was blamed for a spate of deadly attacks over years in Turkey, in which more than 300 people were killed.