EU positive over Israel’s West bank announcement

The European Union (EU) considered Israel’s decision to suspend its plan to annex parts of occupied Palestinian territory as a positive step, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Saturday.

“Any unilateral decision that undermines a lasting, agreed solution should be avoided,” said the statement.

The council also welcomed the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying such a move will benefit both countries, and is “a fundamental step for the stabilization” of the region.

The EU remains firm in its commitment to a negotiated and viable two-state solution and reaffirms its readiness to work towards the resumption of meaningful negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians, said the statement.

Palestine on Thursday slammed the peace agreement reached between the UAE and Israel under U.S. sponsorship.

The Palestinian presidency described the agreement as “disgraceful,” considering it a “blow to the Arab Peace Initiative and the decisions of the Arab and Islamic summits, and an aggression against the Palestinian people.”