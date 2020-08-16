Huge new film studios get green light in London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has given his approval to build major new film studios in Dagenham, a district and suburban town in east London.

The multi-million dollar plans will see six sound stages, productions offices and set construction workshops built on the former industrial land, creating an estimated 1,200 jobs and contribute 46 million U.S. dollars a year to the local economy.

Noting that the culture and creative industries have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, Khan hopes the film and TV industries can play a key role in the economic recovery.

Dagenham became famous in the 1930s when the Ford Motor Company built a major car plant there, employing 40,000 people at its peak. Car production stopped in 2002, but an engine plant still employs over 1,800 people.