Italy’s historic niche industries being pushed to limit by coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic reshapes Italy’s economy, operators from many niche businesses — including some that have histories that date back centuries — say they are struggling to survive.

Artisanal glassblowers and storied marble producers, the studio purported to be the world’s last remaining goldbeater, producers who make the kind of traditional almond candy handed out at weddings, and even tattoo parlors — they all say they are barely hanging on in hopes of surviving the current crisis.

“It seems counter-intuitive to think that professions that survived world wars, depressions, natural disasters, and even other pandemics could be undone by the coronavirus,” Marco Antonio Serin, London-based labor consultant and analyst who lived in Italy for more than a decade, told Xinhua. “But this pandemic is happening in a hyper-competitive global economy, where the margin for error is tiny. The economic impacts of any problem are magnified many times.”

The iconic glass blowers on the island of Murano, in Venice, are among those suffering the most from the abrupt reduction in Italian tourism. Artisans have been making striking and colorful glass creations on Murano dating back to the fifth century, and the island experienced a boom starting in the year 1291 when a law required glass furnaces in Venice to be moved to Murano to contain the risk of fire. But now they are suffering like never before in their history, after the one-two punch of floods late last year followed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With no tourists, many of the furnaces on the island have not reopened in order to keep expenses low, and those who have reopened say the outlook for them is bleak. “It’s hard to justify remaining open as things stand now, and if this crisis continues many companies will risk closing down forever,” said Cristiano Ferro, owner of EffeTre, a leading producer on the island.

Erich Lucchetti, president of Confindustria Massa Carrara, an association of marble producers in Tuscany, wrote an open letter to Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi, calling for help. Lucchetti argued that the age-old industry that produced the raw materials for many of the world’s most famous historical buildings and statues could be facing its demise in the face of lower domestic demand and a big falloff in exports.

“An industry that is part of the area’s economic fabric is running a serious risk of being decimated,” Lucchetti said.

In Venice, goldbeater Marino Menegazzo has had to put off plans to retire. There were once hundreds of gold beaters in Venice alone. But now, Menegazzo said he is the last artisan in the world still doing the job by hand. Gold beating requires pounding a block of gold with a heavy mallet, thousands of times until it is reduced to a piece of foil 200 times thinner than a human hair. The gold foil is used by artists to add a brilliant shine to their work.

Menegazzo, 66, said he was already looking to sell his shop before the floods and the pandemic. But now the process is at a standstill, while Menegazzo vows to endure despite his tired arms and calloused hands.

“I will have to hold on until I can find a successor,” Menegazzo said. “If I cannot, the industry that has survived for hundreds of years will disappear.”

One characteristic of Italian weddings is confetti, opaque sugar-covered almonds produced by confectioners in the cities and towns of the central Italian regions of Abruzzo and Molise. The candies are given to wedding guests to mark the occasion. Weddings were prohibited during the worst part of the coronavirus crisis in Italy, and now, even though the prohibition has been lifted, the vast majority of weddings have been delayed. That is taking its toll on confetti makers. Sales fell by 90 percent starting in March.

“We cannot risk over-producing a product with a limited shelf-life,” said William De Carlo, owner of a confetti producer in Sulmona, in Abruzzo. “Now we are doing what we can until people start getting married again.”

Though tattoo parlors do not stir up the same picturesque image as glassblowers or gold beaters, they too have a long history and say their industry is at risk due to the pandemic.

“We have always done our work wearing masks and using gloves, but people are too nervous now to be that close to another person for so long,” Alessandro Giovene, an independent tattoo artist in Rome, said in an interview.