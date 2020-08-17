Egyptian delegation in Gaza to discuss Israel truce

A delegation of Egypt’s general intelligence service met with Palestinian officials in the Gaza Strip on Monday over a truce with Israel, after the recent flare-up of tension between Gazan militants and Israel.

In its first visit in six months, the Egyptian delegation entered Gaza through the Israeli controlled Erez crossing, said a Palestinian security official.

The talks would address the truce between Gaza’s factions and Israel as well as bilateral affairs, the official noted.

Welcoming the delegation’s visit, Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas leader in Gaza, said the Egyptian officials serve as “partners in the protection of the Palestinian people.”

On Sunday evening, the Egyptian delegation met with senior Fatah party officials and Majed Faraj, head of Palestinian general intelligence service, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Tensions have been mounting in the Gaza Strip over the past few days, where launching incendiary balloons and nightly demonstrations resumed after a months-long halt, calling for ending the Israeli siege on the coastal enclave.

Israel responded by attacking posts believed to serve Hamas, ruler of the Gaza Strip.

