Erdogan and Putin discuss Syria, Libya in latest call

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Libya and Syria on Monday in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said in a statement.

As for the Libyan crisis, the need for real steps by the warring parties towards a sustainable ceasefire and the launch of direct negotiations in accordance with the decisions of the January 2020 Berlin Conference and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2510 were reiterated, it said.

Putin and Erdogan agreed on a further coordination of efforts in the fight against terrorism in Syria to fulfil the Russian-Turkish agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone, it added.

The leaders also touched upon other international issues, particularly the Middle East settlement, the Kremlin said, without providing details.

Libyan PM, Italy’s defense minister discuss cooperation Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Wednesday met with Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini in Tripoli for talks on bilateral cooperation, said a statement from the prime minister’s information office. “The Prime Minister reiterated […]