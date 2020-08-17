Iran and Syria play up close ties at Damascus meeting

Iran has been a major ally of the Syrian government in its fight against the armed rebels since 2011.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem and visiting Ali Asghar Khaji, senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, highlighted on Monday the rapid development in the strategic relations between the two countries.

The development in the strategic relations on all levels has enhanced both country’s abilities to face challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the “economic terrorism” practised by the United States on Iran and Syria, according to a statement by the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

Khaji’s visit to Syria comes a month after Syria and Iran signed a comprehensive military agreement in Syria’s capital Damascus to enhance military and security cooperation on all levels.

