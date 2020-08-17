Iran warns over Cyber threats, vows powerful response

The General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces on Monday vowed to give a “powerful” response to any threat on the cyberspace, semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

The Iranian Armed Forces “reserves the right to answer threats at any level by powerful and regret-causing means,” ISNA quoted the General Staff as saying in a statement on its doctrine on the international law of the cyber space.

The principles of the international law such as the sovereign equality of states, the prohibition of the use of force and the concept of act of aggression are also valid in the cyberspace area, the statement noted.

“Any deliberate use of cyber force with physical or non-physical consequences that threatens national security or makes it unstable through political, economical, social or cultural instability violates the sovereignty of the state,” it read.

