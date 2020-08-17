Kuwait reports 622 new Covid cases, says Health Ministry

Kuwait on Monday reported 622 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, raising the tally of infections to 76,827 and the death toll to 502, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 7,692 patients are receiving treatment, including 109 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 498 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 68,633.

Kuwait will move into the fourth phase of its five-phase plan to return to normal life, said Tareq Al-Mezrem, Kuwaiti government spokesman, on Aug. 13.

The fourth phase is set to start on Aug. 18 and the government will permit salons, gyms, barbershops, tailors, and spas to reopen and restaurants to offer more services, he noted.

On July 28, Kuwait started the third phase plan of restoring normal life.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country’s anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

