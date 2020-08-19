36 people arrested in Paris after PSG’s Champions League semifinal victory

French police announced on Wednesday that they had arrested 36 people overnight after Paris Saint-Germain supporters celebrated on the streets, especially on the Champs-Elysees and around the Parc des Princes, after the club’s triumph in the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday night.

The Ligue 1 champions reached the elite European club competitions final for the first time in history with an easy 3-0 victory over Bundesliga outfits RB Leipzig in the single-leg semifinals in Lisbon, Portugal.

Thousands of PSG fans gathered on the Champs-Elysees and around the Parc des Princes to celebrate the historic moment, though many of them didn’t wear masks as health protocols require.

The police said arrests were made due to a number of individuals performing violent acts against officers and damaging shops in the city.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu called on supporters not to head outside amid the coronavirus pandemic after the arrests on Tuesday night.

“I appeal to their responsibility so they can celebrate the victories of our clubs by staying at home with their closest friends in order to reduce the contamination risks. We have to avoid gatherings in the street,” she told media France Info.

PSG will face the winner of the other semifinal between Ligue 1 side Lyon and German champions Bayern Munich in the final which is scheduled for Saturday.