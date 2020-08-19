Germany sees highest daily COVID-19 cases in over three months

New COVID-19 infections in Germany increased by 1,510 within one day, the highest daily figure in over three months, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Wednesday.

The last time the figure was higher was on May 1, with 1,639 new daily infections, according to the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

Daily infections in Germany had peaked at around 6,000 in early April. Numbers started falling in May but have been rising again since the end of July.

The country now has a total of 226,914 confirmed cases.

In view of the rising infections, the RKI urged all German citizens to be “committed to decreasing transmission,” and advised them to limit close contacts to “immediate family and friends.”

The RKI also stressed that “aerosol emission increases sharply when speaking loudly, singing or laughing,” warning that such activities in indoor rooms would “significantly” increase the risk of transmission even if minimum distances were maintained.

Due to rising infections, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also urged the public on Tuesday to keep following safety measures to counteract the spread of the coronavirus.