Germany’s air passenger numbers plunge 66 pct in H1

Passenger numbers in Germany’s air traffic dropped by 66 percent in the first half (H1) of 2020, the German Aviation Association (BDL) announced on Wednesday.

The decline was sharper than the global and European average, which recorded minus 53 percent and minus 56 percent respectively, according to BDL.

In the months from March to April, worldwide air traffic had come to an almost complete standstill. Since June, German and international airlines were “gradually resuming” their air-traffic routes, BDL noted.

However, “the development in the summer so far has also been below expectations,” BDL noted. Travel restrictions would continue to obstruct almost 70 percent of air traffic.

The COVID-19 crisis and its economic consequences “forced” airlines to take a number of stabilization measures, BDL noted. Airlines would reduce the number of flights by about 56 percent in 2020 and would consequently downsize their fleets.

In Germany alone, 83,000 employees of airlines and airports were set to short-time work, according to BDL. The governmental aid for workers at reduced hours is designed to avoid lay-offs during economic crises and is currently discussed to be extended from 12 to 24 months.

“We are experiencing the deepest crisis in civil aviation,” said Peter Gerber, president of BDL. “Our companies are working intensively to secure jobs and sites for the future.”