Greece reports biggest daily spike in COVID-19 cases

Greek authorities on Tuesday announced 269 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and two more deaths in a 24-hour span.

It is the highest number of cases recorded within 24 hours since the first infection was registered in the country in late February. The previous daily record for Greece was 262 cases reported last week.

A total of 7,472 cases have been diagnosed in the country since February, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Fatalities have now reached 232, while 25 people were currently hospitalized in intensive care units.

Breaking down the 269 new cases, EODY said 220 were domestic infections. In terms of regions, most cases were located in Attica and Thessaloniki (98 and 70 cases respectively).

“We are at a better epidemiological level than many other countries, but if we do not observe the protection measures, things will go bad,” Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management at the Ministry of Citizen Protection, told a press briefing on Tuesday regarding the course of the epidemic in Greece.

Citing official figures and statistics from February to mid-August, the official stressed that 83 percent of the new cases were domestic and linked to high congregation and only 17 percent were imported cases linked to the restart of tourism.

“We are far away from a general lockdown in cities, but horizontal measures will be assumed whenever necessary,” Hardalias said, according to Greek national news agency AMNA.

Out of some 2.6 million tourists who have visited Greece this summer, only 615 were diagnosed with COVID-19, the official said, pointing to data provided by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection. Most cases concerned visitors from Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Albania and Sweden.

A total of 319,379 diagnostic tests were conducted at entry points from July 1 to Aug. 16, authorities said.