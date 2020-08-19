Turkey considers new measures, restrictions against COVID-19 pandemic

The substantial increase in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Turkey for the last couple of weeks has prompted authorities to consider adopting new measures and restrictions to curb the further spread of the pandemic.

Conducting more tests, scanning risk groups, such as drivers of public vehicles, waiters, cashiers, and isolating people who are tested positive with a strong enforcement mechanism, are among the items on the upcoming agenda, according to the Health Ministry’s Scientific Committee.

“Loosening coronavirus measures cause cases to rise,” Afsin Emre Kayipmaz, a member of the Scientific Committee, was quoted as saying by CNN Turk on Wednesday.

The daily number of new cases in the country was reported as 1,263 on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 251,805. The death toll reached 6,016, with the daily addition of 20.

“If there would be a more notable increase in the number of cases in the upcoming period, a situation may arise that may affect many activities, including the decision to open schools on September 21,” Kayipmaz said.

National Education Minister Ziya Selcuk later in the day announced that the ministry started to grant certificates that define a series of standards to prevent the further spread of the pandemic in schools.

Education institutions have to make necessary arrangements in line with the rules stated in the certificate to be able to be operational, Selcuk said in the capital Ankara at a televised speech.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens on his Twitter account to strictly follow the rules, saying that “believing in the power of science and measures, let’s fight in solidarity with our health army.”

The Interior Ministry, meanwhile, launched its seventh comprehensive inspections since May to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 rules across the country on Wednesday.

Inspections have been carried out in markets, workplaces, grocers, bazaars, public transport vehicles, restaurants, cafeterias, commercial taxis, and all other living spaces.

Despite the increase in coronavirus cases in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, inspection teams observed that most people on the streets did not wear mask and keep social distancing rules, local media said.

Following the recommendations of the health officials, local authorities across the country have recently adopted a series of new restraints for those who are 65 and over, the most significant risk group against the coronavirus.

Elderly in over 20 provinces out of a total of 81, including the capital Ankara, are now prevented from using public transportation in rush hours, entering into crowded locations in certain hours of the day, and attending several social activities, such as wedding ceremonies.

The Scientific Committee is expected to meet in Ankara later on Wednesday to discuss the new rules and restraints as well as new strategies in fighting against the pandemic.