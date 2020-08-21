Concern grows for health of Alexei Navalny

(Famagusta Gazette) Doctors in Russia have said opposition figure Alexei Navalny – who supporters believe was poisoned – remains too ill to be moved to Berlin for treatment.

Navalny, the founder of an anti-corruption foundation, is a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin and has consistently exposed official corruption in Russia.

Navalny has been in a coma for the last 24-hours when he fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia,

His supporters called the doctors’ decision “a direct threat to his life”.

Furthermore, doctors in Moscow say no poison was found in his body.

In 2018, around 300 people, including Navalny, were detained during an unauthorized rally in central Moscow.

Last year, Russian officials designated his Foundation for Fighting Corruption as a “foreign agent”. In 2012, The Wall Street Journal described him as “the man Vladimir Putin fears most”.

He came to prominence via his blog hosted by LiveJournal, but later moved to YouTube where he has over 3 million subscribers.