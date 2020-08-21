Turkey reports 1,412 new COVID-19 cases, 254,520 in total

Turkey confirmed 1,412 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total diagnosed cases to 254,520, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 19 people died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in Turkey to 6,058, Koca tweeted.

Turkish health professionals conducted 92,301 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 6,061,930.

A total of 882 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 234,797 in Turkey since the outbreak on March 11, Koca added.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors and medical experts have held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.