Colombia reports 541,147 COVID-19 cases, 17,316 deaths

The Colombian Ministry of Health and Social Protection on Sunday recorded 8,044 new COVID-19 infections and 348 more deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the country’s total cases to 541,147 and the death toll to 17,316.

Meanwhile, a total of 374,030 people have recovered from the disease so far, said the ministry.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has extended mandatory preventive isolation until Aug. 30 across the country. Areas that do not report new cases of COVID-19 will be able to gradually reopen businesses.