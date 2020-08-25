COVID-19 deaths in Brazil exceed 115,000

Brazil registered 17,078 new COVID-19 cases and 565 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 3,622,861 and the death toll to 115,309, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

The ministry reported that so far 2,778,709 people have recovered since the beginning of the first record of the pandemic in the country on Feb. 26.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has also been the most affected, with 756,480 cases and 28,505 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 15,392 deaths, and Ceara with 8,292 deaths.

Brazil is second only to the United States in terms of both cases and deaths from COVID-19.