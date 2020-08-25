Iraq reports highest 3,980 daily COVID-19 new recoveries

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Monday reported 3,980 recoveries from COVID-19 during the day, the highest in single day since the outbreak of the disease.

A statement by the ministry said that 3,644 new COVID-19 cases were detected during the past 24 hours, bringing the total nationwide infections to 207,985.

It also reported 91 fatalities during the day, raising the death toll to 6,519, after using 24,039 testing kits across the country during the day, and a total of 1,457,665 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease.

In a separate statement, the ministry announced that it has treated some 15,000 COVID-19 infections with plasma extracted from the blood of the recovered people since the outbreak of the virus.

It said that it has made a great success with using the blood plasma of recovered patients, which contains anti-bodies, in treating other infected people with coronavirus.

Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.