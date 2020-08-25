Jordanian, Russian FMs discuss ties, Mideast peace

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday reviewed the latest regional developments and efforts to resolve regional crises.

During a phone call, the two ministers commended the continued progress in mutual relations, reiterating the continuous coordination on resolving regional crises, foremost of which is achieving a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution and international law, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Palestinian cause is Jordan’s central issue, and a two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders is the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, Safadi said during the call.

The two sides also discussed the developments related to finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis, which maintains Syria’s unity and territorial integrity and restores peace and stability.

Talks also went over the developments in the Libyan crisis, as the two ministers affirmed that there are no military solutions for the crisis.