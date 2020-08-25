Peruvian anti-drug agents seize 182 kg of cocaine in Amazonian region

Peruvian security forces seized a shipment of 182 kg of cocaine in the Amazonian region of Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro (collectively known as Vraem), authorities reported on Sunday.

According to reports from the National Police of Peru (PNP), anti-narcotics agents raided the jungle town of Encarnacion, in the central province of La Mar, uncovering the illicit shipment inside plastic drums.

Anti-drug agents also found about a ton of chemical inputs drug cartels use to process cocaine, said the report.

During the raid, which followed several days of intelligence work in the area, security forces discovered a clandestine laboratory where the drugs were processed.

Authorities estimated the cache of drugs had a street value of 10 million U.S. dollars.

Cocaine processed in Peru is mainly destined for the U.S. drug market through maritime transport.