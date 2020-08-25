Turkey detains IS suspect with attack plans in Istanbul

The Turkish police detained in Istanbul a suspected Islamic State (IS) member who plans to carry out a terror attack, the NTV broadcaster reported Tuesday.

During the operation at the address of the suspect, police also seized a long-barrelled Kalashnikov gun, five pistol magazines and 150 cartridges, the NTV said on its website.

The suspect arrived in Istanbul, the biggest city in Turkey, from the southeastern province of Gaziantep to conduct an attack on behalf of the IS, NTV added, without further details.

Counter-terrorism units have recently intensified their operations against IS members in Turkey.

Earlier in August, a suspected member of the terror group was arrested in the northwestern province of Bursa for planning a suicide bombing, while six Iraqi nationals were detained in the northern province of Samsun over their suspected links to the IS.

The IS was blamed for a spate of deadly attacks over the years in Turkey, in which more than 300 people were killed.