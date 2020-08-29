Extinction Rebellion starts four-day climate protests in UK

Environmental activists group Extinction Rebellion kicked off a four-day protest across Britain call on lawmakers in the country to back a climate emergency bill.

In a document outlining the details of the protests, the group said the actions will be seen “across the nations, regions and communities” and “then they’ll be followed by mass actions in London”.

The activists took part in an “oily-handed march” in Cambridge Friday, which was the first main action being carried out in the eastern England region, with the theme to focus on regional fossil fuel actions.

According to their plan, activists will block streets in London, Manchester and Cardiff on Sept.1, as they call on MPs to back a climate emergency bill which they say would speed up Britain’s progress on reducing its carbon emissions.

A previous protest planned for April was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, said the group which was encouraging protesters to maintain social distancing, wear gloves and a mask, and bring hand sanitizers.

It also plans an online event dubbed Digital Rebellion for those who would prefer to get involved from home.

Last autumn, the activists organized by Extinction Rebellion took two-week demonstrations in London demanding stronger actions on climate change. Protesters blocked roads and glued themselves to buildings in high profile spots, including some government buildings in London to further their demands, causing serious disruption in the center of the British capital and leading to hundreds of arrests.