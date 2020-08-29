Iran’s president highlights “important responsibility” of IAEA in keeping JCPOA

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani stressed the “important responsibility” of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in keeping the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a meeting with the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Tasnim news agency reports.

“In addition to its technical and specialized duties regarding the Safeguards Agreement and the Additional Protocol, which Iran is implementing voluntarily, the IAEA has an important responsibility, too, with regards to the JCPOA and the preservation of this multilateral agreement,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.

The meeting between Rouhani and Grossi was held in Iran’s capital Tehran after an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA to allow the agency’s inspectors access to two requested locations inside Iran, after a two-days visit by Grossi.

The Iranian president hailed the accord as a “good agreement” and considered “very important” that the IAEA acts in an independent, impartial, and professional way.

“The agency should pay attention to a very important point, that is Iran has sworn enemies that are always seeking to create problems for us,” Rouhani said, adding “those enemies are the ones that both possess nuclear weapons and refuse to work with the IAEA.”

Iran’s president underlined the importance of the JCPOA for Iran and the 5+1 group of signatories, saying the 2015 nuclear deal “brought about tranquility for the whole region and the world.”

“The United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 for no good reason,” according to Rouhani, but the Americans have now “well realized that what they did was not a good move.”

For his part, the IAEA director general voiced satisfaction with the agreement reached with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Grossi stressed the need to boost Iran-IAEA cooperation, and said the cooperation should not be affected by foreign voices.

“All issues, as well as technical and professional issues, will be solved through cooperation between Iran and the Agency,” said the IAEA chief.