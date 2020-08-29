Saudi-led coalition intercepts bomb-laden drone toward border city Najran

Saudi-led coalition Friday said it intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s southwest border city Najran, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The coalition destroyed another drone on Friday morning shot toward the kingdom’s southern region.

Meanwhile, the coalition announced on Thursday the destroying of a missile shot by the Houthis toward Najran.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government.