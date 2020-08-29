UAE delivers bodies of 2 fishermen to Iran: border police

The bodies of two Iranian fishermen killed by the coast guards of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were delivered to Iran, semi-official Fars news agency reported on Friday.

“The dead bodies of the two fishermen were delivered to Iran in Bandar Abbas city on Thursday and were transferred to their hometown in Sistan and Baluchestan province,” Ahmad Ali Goodarzi, Iranian border police commander, was quoted as saying.

Also, a number of Iranian fishermen detained by the UAE guards returned to the country, said Goodarzi.

The Iranian commander urged the fishermen to use modern equipment for navigation to stay away from the marine borders of other countries.

Last week, the UAE coast guards opened fire at the Iranian fishing boats which were claimed to enter the waters of the Arab state in the Gulf. They killed two Iranian fishermen and seized one of the boats.