UN senior official warns against civil strife in Lebanon

UN special coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis expressed on Friday his concerns about the violent events that took place a day earlier in Khalde area, south of capital Beirut.

“Gravely concerned about the events in Khalde area. The last thing the tormented Lebanon needs is sectarian strife — a sure way to disaster,” Kubis tweeted.

Two people were killed and three injured on Thursday evening in armed clashes between Sunni Arab tribes and supporters of Shiite parties in Khalde.

The conflict was caused by attempts of Sunni tribes to prevent Shiite parties’ supporters from hanging banners in the area for Ashura, a Shiite festival which marks the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Muhammad.