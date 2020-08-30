Cyprus braced for 44C heatwave Monday

The Cyprus Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for extremely high temperatures on Monday, with the mercury expected to reach 44 degrees.

The warning is valid from 13:00 to 17:00 local time tomorrow, Monday, with the maximum temperature during these hours expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius inland and around 36 degrees in the higher mountains.

The warning states: “Protect yourself and support vulnerable people. Act in accordance with the instructions of the competent authorities”

Heat-related illness can affect anyone, but some people are at a greater risk than others. These include the extremes of age groups, including babies and children aged up to four and older people, especially those aged over 65.

Others are people who suffer from chronic conditions such as those with heart and lung conditions, high blood pressure, liver and kidney diseases, those who are overweight or obese and those who suffer from mental health problems.